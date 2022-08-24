Download: Apple Releases iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Pubic Beta 5

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the fifth public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The latest beta builds arrive a day after the seventh beta was released to developers. If you are a public beta tester, you can download the latest build on your compatible iPhone and iPad right now. Scroll down to read more details on what you can expect from the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta 5.

Apple Releases iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Public Beta Testers Ahead of September Launch

If you have already signed up for Apple's beta testing program, you can download and install the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta 5 over the air. However, be sure to install the appropriate configuration profile from the Public Beta website.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are both major upgrades considering the number of features coming with the two platforms. For iOS 16, the Lock Screen will be the highlight of the update that features numerous customization options. Other than this, the company also baked a plethora of utility-based features in the Messages app. Other than this, one of the most noticeable visual differences will be the battery percentage indicator in the iPhone status bar. There is a boatload of other features that you should check out in our announcement post.

Other than iOS 16, iPadOS 16 will feature the new Stage Manager multitasking interface. It will show all the apps stacked on the left portion of the screen with resizable windows that you can drag around. Take note that the new Stage Manager addition will be limited to iPad models with an M1 chip. Other than this, iPadOS 16 will also share the same features as iOS 16. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to download the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta 5 on your iPhone or iPad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.