Google has just released the Android 11 Developer Preview 4. Keep in mind that Google released the first one back in February, followed by a few more releases. For those who do not know, after the developer previews, Google was set to release the Android 11 Beta at the I/O event but due to the cancellation of the event because of the global health crises, the overall release window has been impacted.

In order to make up for the delay, Google has instead released the Android 11 Developer Preview 4 and announced that the first beta will be released on 3rd June, later this year. This means that the release timeline of the Android 11 has been changed too.

Google’s Video Conferencing Service Google Meet is Now Free

Android 11 Developer Preview 4 Released for Pixel Devices, Beta Release to Take Place in June

The new Developer Preview is available for Google Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, and Pixel 4/4 XL. You can download the respective build for your device and flash them manually. If you are already enrolled in the beta program, you should get an OTA notification as well.

Owing to do the delay in the Beta 1 release date, the Beta 2 will now be released in July instead of June. As per the released information, the 2nd beta will be the "Platform Stability" release. The reason why this milestone was introduced in the first place was that Google was moving towards giving importance to the finalization of both external and internal APIs. With that said, Beta 3 will be released in August, later this year, which will serve as a Release Candidate build. The final release is expected in the 3rd quarter.

You can check Google's current plans for the Android 11 release below.

For those who are looking forward to trying the Android 11 Developer Preview 4, you can head over here, download it and flash it.