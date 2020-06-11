Download: Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Just a day after Google has released the Android 11 Beta 1 for all the Pixel users, OnePlus has gone ahead and done the same, becoming the first non-Google company to bring the update to their devices. At the moment, the update is available on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

OnePlus is releasing the Android 11 Beta 1 as a part of their Developer Preview program. It will help the app developers, as well as early users, get started on creating new apps for the upcoming version of Android as well as OxygenOS.

Google Pay is Currently Not Functional on Android 11 Beta 1

OnePlus Becomes the First Non-Google Company to Release Android 11 Beta 1

Now before you go ahead and start preparing your device for the install, you have to keep in mind that OnePlus has talked about how this is best suited for developers and advanced users. The beta is obviously in early development, and you should not be flashing it on your daily driver unless you are ready to work with the bugs.

Thankfully, OnePlus did provide us with the list of things that are currently not functioning on the Android 11 Beta 1.

All data will be cleared while flashing the build

Face unlock is unavailable

Google Assistant (“OK Google”) does not work

Video calling does not work

Certain UI screens look less than desirable

Some apps may not function as expected

System stability issues.

OnePlus has also talked about how there is a risk of bricking your phone when you are updating the phone. Additionally, it goes without saying that the update is only intended for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The update is not meant for any other device. Even the Verizon and T-Mobile variants don't support the update.

If you want more information, you can visit OnePlus' Android 11 Developer Preview portal. For instructions on how to install, you can head over to this forum post.

You can find the download links for both devices below.