DOOM Eternal Xbox One File Size, Separate Downloads For Campaign and Multiplayer Confirmed

The DOOM Eternal Xbox One file size has been revealed today, alongside some new details on how players can choose which part of the game to download.

According to the Microsoft Store page, DOOM Eternal on Xbox One will be comprised of two different downloads for the single-player campaign and the multiplayer mode, Battle Mode. The first will require around 39.03 GB of free storage space, while the second almost as much, 38.74 GB. The total download size is bigger than the one for DOOM on Xbox One, so it's definitely a very good thing that players can choose which part to download first.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 3 Trailer Shows Raging Brachydios, Furious Rajang

On a related note, new footage of the game's 2v1 multiplayer mode has been shared by IGN. You can take a look at it below.

DOOM Eternal promises to take everything that made DOOM great and ramp it up considerably. Demons have invaded Earth, and it will be up to players to send them back where they belong.

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The Only Thing they Fear... Is You.

Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal - the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Slayer Threat Level At Maximum

Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever. Unholy Trinity

Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer. Enter Battlemode

A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.

DOOM Eternal launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20th. The Nintendo Switch version will be released later this year.