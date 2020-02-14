DOOM Eternal New Footage Gives First Gameplay Look at the Marauder

New DOOM Eternal footage emerged online, showing more of the upcoming FPS in action.

The new footage, which has been shared by Markplier, features not only DOOM Eternal's Game Director Hugo Martin but also the first gameplay look at the fearsome Marauder.

Earlier this week, the DOOM Eternal Xbox One file size has been revealed. The Microsoft Store lists two separate downloads for the main campaign and Battle Mode multiplayer mode. Combined, the two separate downloads are bigger in size than the previous entry in the series.

DOOM Eternal promises to be bigger and more explosive than its predecessor, with hell coming to Earth and with it, a horde of demons.

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The Only Thing they Fear... Is You.

Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal - the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Slayer Threat Level At Maximum

Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever. Unholy Trinity

Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer. Enter Battlemode

A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.

DOOM Eternal launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20th. The Nintendo Switch version will be released later this year.