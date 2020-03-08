DOOM Eternal Day One Update Size Confirmed; 60 FPS On All Consoles Confirmed

DOOM Eternal is going to receive a day one update on all formats, and its size has been confirmed.

According to Twisted Voxel, the update will be around 5 GB big. Nothing else is currently known about the update and which improvements it will bring on launch day.

On a related note, Billy Khan, Lead Engine Programmer at id Software confirmed that DOOM Eternal on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X will run at 60 FPS. While this is hardly surprising, considering how DOOM 2016 also ran at 60 FPS on all consoles, it is nice to know that those who own a base PS4 and Xbox One will be able to enjoy a smooth experience.

PS4, PS4 PRO, XB1, XB1S and XB1X all run at 60FPS. — Billy Khan?now we wait 🙂 (@billykhan) March 7, 2020

Two days ago, the DOOM Eternal PC system requirements have been shared on the game's Steam store page. They have since been removed, and updated ones have yet to be revealed. You can find the original information below.

DOOM Eternal Minimum System Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings) DOOM Eternal Recommended System Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

DOOM Eternal launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20th worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version will be released later this year on a yet to be confirmed date.

