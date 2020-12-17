Doom Eternal to Deliver New Story, Battlemode Maps, Invasion Mode and More in 2021

Doom Eternal has been one of the major success stories of 2021, and id Software isn’t easing up on the throttle in 2021. The studio has released an update, outlining what they plan to deliver in 2021, including the Ancient Gods – Part Two expansion, more Battlemode maps, the long-promised Invasion mode, improved social integration, and more. Get the details, below.

An end of year letter from @idSoftware to the amazing DOOM Eternal Community. pic.twitter.com/VlVT8Wxymk — DOOM (@DOOM) December 16, 2020

The Elder Scrolls Online Will Let Players Pass Through the Gates of Oblivion in 2021

Looking ahead to next year, we remain ambitious. Our second big Doom Eternal expansion, The Ancient Gods - Part Two, will deliver an epic culmination of the story we started way back with Doom 2016, so we can't wait for you to experience all that we've packed into that. In addition to updates like full next-gen support, Switch campaign expansions, and other general additions and improvements, our roadmap for next year also represents a commitment to providing more ways to enjoy Doom Eternal with your friends. Work continues on our Invasion mod, as well as Battlemode additions like new maps, playable demons, and a revamped competitive structure. We've seen tremendous growth in our social communities this year -- like our official Doom Discord channel, our community-run Spicy Demons Battlemode Discord channel and The Slayers Club. We're excited to support and grow these tremendous communities throughout 2021 with new social features, modes, and content that can be enjoyed for many years ahead. If you're already a part of these communities, thank you -- you often feel like an extension of our team and we really appreciated all you bring to Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and a new Nintendo Switch version just released this past week. As mentioned, full next-gen console updates are coming sometime in 2021, but in the meantime, the game can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility.