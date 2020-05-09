DolphiniOS 2.2.1 Released – iOS Emulator for GameCube and Wii Games

DolphiniOS GameCube and Wii games emulator for iOS has received a new version 2.2.0 update which brings support for non-jailbroken devices running iOS 13.4.1 and lower, thanks to a new exploit. The update is now available to install via Cydia, for iOS jailbreak users, and AltStore, for non-jailbreak users.

DolphiniOS is one of the most popular emulators on iOS for GameCube and Wii games. It supports features like high resolution, save states, graphics settings, motion control emulation, physical controllers and much more. The best thing about this emulator is that it has great performance on all compatible iPhone and iPad models.

OG iPhone SE Going Hot for Just $124, Fully Unlocked for Use on Any LTE Carrier

DolphiniOS 2.2.0 Update

Here are the complete release notes for DolphiniOS version 2.2.0:

Support for non-jailbroken devices running iOS 13.4.1 and lower has been added. See above for installation instructions. Thanks to Siguza for their psychicpaper exploit!

Reduced the app size by around 75MB.

Fixed a bug where scroll behaviour was incorrect in certain pop-up notices.

Fixed a bug where new installations would be incorrectly shown the CPUCore warning.

warning. Fixed a bug where modifying any setting in Config -> Interface would cause DolphiniOS to crash.

Fixed a bug where DolphiniOS update information taking too long to download would cause a crash.

Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

Shortly after the initial release, the developers pushed out a new version 2.2.1 minor update with the following bug fixes:

Fixed bundle ID to be lowercase to preserve AltStore installation status and allow for refreshing the app upon expiration. Thanks Riley for tracking our issue!

Added detection for missing dynamic-codesigning entitlement.

entitlement. Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

A sneak peek at version 3.0.0 was also shared in the announcement post. This version is currently available to Patreon subscribers as a beta build.

Download DolphiniOS 2.2.1

If you have a jailbroken iOS device, you can simply go to Cydia, or your package manager of choice, to download the latest DolphiniOS update.

If you are not using a jailbroken device, download and set up AltStore. Once done, you can download the latest DolphiniOS IPA file directly to your iOS device, and install it using AltStore and Files app.