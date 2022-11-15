Menu
DLSS 3 Available at Launch in Need for Speed Unbound; WRC Generations Gets It, Too

Alessio Palumbo
Nov 15, 2022, 09:00 AM EST
DLSS 3

Today, NVIDIA confirmed that the upcoming racing game Need for Speed Unbound by Criterion Games will launch on November 29th with DLSS 3 support. The Origin page already listed Deep Learning Super Sampling support, but we didn't know if it would be just DLSS Super Resolution (what we previously knew as DLSS 2) or DLSS Frame Generation, too.

Need for Speed Unbound (more info on this title is available in our roundup article) is not the only racing game about to get DLSS 3 support, either. NVIDIA revealed that KT Racing's WRC Generations will be updated with DLSS Frame Generation, with a patch scheduled to be released tomorrow. Interestingly, this is the last WRC game developed by KT Racing and published by Nacon, as the license will be in Electronic Arts' hands starting next year.

Related Story
Destroy All Humans 2 Dev Talks NVIDIA DLSS 3 Implementation; RTX 40 Features Will Be Used If Supported by UE5

DLSS 3 support was also recently added to NetEase's MMORPG Justice (not available in Western countries) and to Microsoft Flight Simulator with the recent 40th Anniversary Edition update. Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator at Xbox Game Studios, stated:

Creating a lifelike digital twin of our entire planet is incredibly CPU intensive. DLSS 3 is a GPU technology that tackles the performance limitations of the CPU, making it the perfect way to experience Microsoft Flight Simulator. 

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed is also getting DLSS 3 today; you can read our exclusive interview with Black Forest's Executive Art Director about the implementation here.

In a few days, the list will grow even bigger thanks to the releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (November 18th) and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (November 30th). Both titles also support ray tracing features.

By the end of this month, the full list of DLSS 3 compatible games will be:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Bright Memory: Infinite
  • Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
  • F1 22
  • Justice
  • Loopmancer
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • SUPER PEOPLE
  • WRC Generations
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Need for Speed Unbound
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Looking forward, the following games have had their developers pledge DLSS 3 implementations:

  • Atomic Heart
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Chernobylite
  • Conqueror's Blade
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dakar Desert Rally
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human
  • HITMAN 3
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Icarus
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Marauders
  • Midnight: Ghost Hunt
  • Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Racer RTX
  • Perish
  • Portal RTX
  • Ripout
  • Scathe
  • STALKER 2
  • Sword and Fairy 7
  • Synced
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Throne and Liberty
  • Tower of Fantasy

It's not all about DLSS 3 (which is currently exclusive to RTX 40 Series graphics cards), by the way. Plenty of games have recently received or will soon receive DLSS 2 support, including:

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Titan Station
  • Valkyrie Elysium
  • Ballads of Hongye
  • Frozen Flame
  • Evil West
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E

Lastly, DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) will be introduced to Monster Hunter Rise as part of Title Update 3.

