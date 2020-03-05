DIYPC Skyline-060WB Black ATX Full Tower Computer Case is Currently On Sale at Newegg!

DIYPC's Skyline-06-WB Black SECC ATX Full tower computer case is currently on sale at Newegg, making this usually $129.79 computer case cost just $84.77. This deal lasts until Monday and takes 35% off the typical price; alongside that deal, with the promo code of 39ENTMD9, buyers can get an additional $5 off their purchase, making this case cost less than $70!

DIYPC's Skyline-06-WB Black is currently on sale for up to 35% off the usual price!

This PC case offers the ultimate flexibility to accommodate almost any modern gaming battle station configuration complemented by a hot-swap docking station at the top panel. This case also features a spacious interior space with an innovative layout, clever cable management, versatile cooling options, eight PCI slots, and LED lighting.

Bitspower Announces the Touchaqua Notos 120 fans with ARGB Lighting

This case features support for not only 3.5 HDD's but also 5.25 HDD, to install these drives no tools are needed, on top of that to install a new hard drive or gain access to already installed hard drives users don't even need to open the case, The external HDD would need to be docked into the included docking station. Then users would be able to use it as an external HDD.

If your system has RGB lighting in which you would like to show off, this case features a transparent side window that features a view of not only the motherboard but also any RGB light graphics cards. This case offers support for up to five 120-mm case fans, two of these case fans being installed on the top, two fans installed in the front to act as an intake and one 120-mm fan to act as an exhaust allowing for optimal airflow.

For compatibility, this case features a max graphics card allowance of 360 mm and a max CPU cooler height allowance of 165 mm, and finally, the max length allowed for a power supply is 210 mm. This case weighs approximately 18 lbs, and the overall dimensions of this case are 21.60" x 9.00" x 21.84." The top IO for this case is reasonably good featuring two USB 3.0 ports as well as two USB 2.0 ports, on the specifications page of the website it is also stated that this PC case features one eSATA connector.

With not only the lowered cost but also the fantastic feature are the overall build quality and the fact that the specifications page features an eSATA connector, but I was unable to t find it.