Discord Voice Chat Comes to Xbox Series and Xbox One; Available Now For Insiders

Microsoft has partnered with the widely known Voice Chat/Instant Messaging platform Discord. This partnership will bring the service to Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles. Currently, the service will be available for select Xbox Insiders. However, it's also expected to expand to more users in the coming weeks.

Before we start breaking down the information regarding this partnership, we have a brand new trailer created by both Xbox and Discord, which details how this is going to work:

As stated above, users can chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from the aforementioned consoles. This will make it easier for you to connect with your friends across the mobile and PC versions of Discord. The update will be available for everyone at some point, but for now, it will only be available for Insiders.

While playing from the Microsoft consoles, users can see who is in the call and speaking. You’ll also be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and the console's game chat. The integration will let users jump in on chats and even be able to Join from their Xbox (although it's important to note that you will need the Xbox App to transfer the voice chat).

So, if you're an Xbox Insider user, you can get started by pressing the Xbox button on your console of choice. Then, you go to Parties & Chats and click Try Discord Voice on the console. You’ll see an option to scan a QR code. The QR code will take you to the Discord and Xbox apps to connect and set up a two-way link between your Discord account and your console.

It's important to note that this process needs to happen even if you previously linked your Discord account to your Xbox. Additionally, this goes without saying, but you must be at least 13 years old to link your Discord account.