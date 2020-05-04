The Dirt Rally games are some of the more underrated racers on the market today, and it seems Codemasters have big plans for the series. In a new blog update, the publisher hints Dirt Rally 3 (or 3.0 I suppose) is the works, and will take the series to “even greater heights.”

As for the future of DiRT Rally? Well… we have a few things in mind. We have big plans, driven by a passionate development team, solely tasked with taking the Rally series to even greater heights. You won’t hear about that for a while, but when you do...oh boy, will you be excited for what’s coming.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the next Dirt Rally is a ways away, but in the meantime, we should be getting a different experience from a new developer.

Prepare to see something new roar to life in the world of DiRT, very soon. Developed by a separate Codemasters studio to the Rally team, we’re incredibly excited about what’s around the corner. We invite you to be part of a brand new experience, while also continuing to enjoy our definitive Rally offering. Whether it’s our latest game soon to be revealed, or what comes next for Rally, we are incredibly excited to continue making DiRT the franchise for everything we all love about off-road racing.

Sounds promising! It will definitely be interesting to see what this new Dirt experience might be. Unfortunately, it’s not all good news – Codemasters has also confirmed there will be no more seasons or major updates for Dirt Rally 2.0. That said, online support daily/weekly/monthly challenges will continue for those who are still enjoying the game.

Dirt Rally 2.0 is available now for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. What do you think? Are you excited to get messy with new entries in the series?