Diablo IV Editions Detailed Ahead of Official Announcement; Pre-Order Bonuses Include Early Access to Open Betas

New details on the different Diablo IV editions emerged online ahead of any official announcement.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the latest entry in the popular series by Blizzard will release in three different editions - Standard, Ultimate, and Deluxe. The Standard Edition will include a copy of the game, some Diablo Immortal cosmetics as well as a few pre-order perks, including early access to open betas.

Standard Edition Digital Edition Pre-order Bonuses:

Messenger of Light

Standard Edition includes:

Diablo IV for PS4™/PS5™

® – Amalgam of Rage

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”*

The Diablo IV Ultimate Edition will include plenty of additional in-game items, Release Season Battle Pass skips, and up to 4 days early access to the game as pre-order bonus.

Ultimate Edition Digital Pre-order Bonuses:

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo IV release date

Ultimate Edition includes:

Diablo IV for PS4™/PS5™

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft® mount

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”

Temptation, a ride

Armored Armor of Hell

Wings of the Creator emote

Accelerate the release of the Season Battle Pass (Premium Season Battle Pass unlock, 20 tier skips, 1 cosmetic item)

The third and final Diablo IV edition, the Deluxe Edition, will include all of the perks of the Ultimate Edition in addition to the game's Release Season Battle Pass.

Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-order Benefits:

Up to 4 days early access until release date

Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Diablo IV for PS4™/PS5™

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft® mount

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”

Temptation, a ride

Armored Armor of Hell

Release Season Battle Pass

Diablo IV is rumored to release on June 5th, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. A new reveal is likely coming during today's The Game Awards 2022 show, so stay tuned for all the latest news on the upcoming action role-playing game by Blizzard.