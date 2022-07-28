Diablo Immortal Revenue Surpasses $100 Million, Data Reveals

Diablo Immortal revenue has now surpassed $100 million, data from intelligence platform, Sensor Tower, reveals.

Based on Sensor Tower data, mobile player spending on Blizzard’s MMORPG has surpassed the $100 million mark since the game’s launch on mobile devices on June 1st. As said, this. As said, this is based on data from the mobile versions of the title, and PC revenue isn’t included.

Quite the achievement for a game that has received widespread criticism, and is actually one of the worst-rated PC games on Metacritic. Earlier this month, we already reported that Blizzard’s game is making at least $1 million in revenue on a daily basis, and in less than two months, data now reveals that the MMORPG is only behind Pokemon GO when it comes to reaching the $100 million mark the fastest. For reference, it took Pokemon Go only two weeks to reach that very mark, whereas it took Diablo Immortal 8 weeks.

According to Sensor Tower Game Intelligence, Blizzard’s mobile title is currently ranked as the number 2 mobile MMORPG, just behind NetEase's Fantasy Westward Journey. Data suggests that Diablo Immortal is now the 13th highest revenue-generating mobile title globally.

“To date, the United States ranks as the No. 1 country for revenue in Diablo Immortal”, the blog article from Sensor Tower reads. “South Korea, meanwhile, ranks No. 2, while Japan ranks No. 3. The App Store accounts for approximately 59 percent of total global player spending, while Google Play represents about 41 percent.”

Diablo Immortal is available now for Android devices and iOS. The title launched last month, and as previously reported, it is the biggest launch in the history of the Diablo franchise - the game was downloaded more than 10 million times in just one week.