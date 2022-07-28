Menu
Diablo Immortal Revenue Surpasses $100 Million, Data Reveals

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 28, 2022
Diablo Immortal Revenue

Diablo Immortal revenue has now surpassed $100 million, data from intelligence platform, Sensor Tower, reveals.

Based on Sensor Tower data, mobile player spending on Blizzard’s MMORPG has surpassed the $100 million mark since the game’s launch on mobile devices on June 1st. As said, this. As said, this is based on data from the mobile versions of the title, and PC revenue isn’t included.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K & Core i5-3600K DDR5 & DDR4 Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 12% Faster Single & 40% Faster Multi-Core Performance, Higher Power Draw & Temps

Quite the achievement for a game that has received widespread criticism, and is actually one of the worst-rated PC games on Metacritic. Earlier this month, we already reported that Blizzard’s game is making at least $1 million in revenue on a daily basis, and in less than two months, data now reveals that the MMORPG is only behind Pokemon GO when it comes to reaching the $100 million mark the fastest. For reference, it took Pokemon Go only two weeks to reach that very mark, whereas it took Diablo Immortal 8 weeks.

According to Sensor Tower Game Intelligence, Blizzard’s mobile title is currently ranked as the number 2 mobile MMORPG, just behind NetEase's Fantasy Westward Journey. Data suggests that Diablo Immortal is now the 13th highest revenue-generating mobile title globally.

“To date, the United States ranks as the No. 1 country for revenue in Diablo Immortal”, the blog article from Sensor Tower reads. “South Korea, meanwhile, ranks No. 2, while Japan ranks No. 3. The App Store accounts for approximately 59 percent of total global player spending, while Google Play represents about 41 percent.”

Diablo Immortal is available now for Android devices and iOS. The title launched last month, and as previously reported, it is the biggest launch in the history of the Diablo franchise - the game was downloaded more than 10 million times in just one week.

Diablo Immortal

As a massively multiplayer online action-RPG, Diablo Immortal enables players to experience the game solo or together with any of the fellow adventurers they encounter on their journeys through Sanctuary. Players can explore, conquer, and socialize in all new ways in the first MMOARPG set in the Diablo universe. Traverse the lands of Sanctuary while racing to keep the power of creation out of the hands of the Burning Hells. Players can form a Warband to test their endurance in eight-player raids, join a Clan, or simply craft, trade, and interact with other players in the busy city of Westmarch. All while amassing enough skill and power to conquer their server in the Cycle of Strife, where they will ultimately fight in brutal 1v30 battles to earn the title of Immortal.

