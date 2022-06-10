Diablo Immortal is the Biggest Launch in Series History; Over 10 Million Downloads in One Week
Diablo Immortal is the biggest launch in the history of the Diablo franchise, Activision Blizzard has announced.
Since its global release last week, Blizzard's all-new massively multiplayer online action RPG has been downloaded more than 10 million times. The news was announced through the game's official Twitter account just now. "Shoutout to the heroes of Sanctuary", the tweet reads. "In just one week, Diablo Immortal is the biggest launch in franchise history. Thanks for slaying with us."
Diablo Immortal was released a day early on Android and iOS devices last week, while PC players had to wait until the game's previously announced release date - June 2nd. As said, since then, the latest entry in the Diablo franchise was installed over 10 million times, beating the launch of all previous Diablo entries, including 2012's Diablo III.
Announced back in 2018, Diablo Immortal is now available for free on Android and iOS devices and in Open Beta on Windows PC via Battle.net.
“We’re thrilled to now be able to put the newest entry in the Diablo series in players’ hands,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The visceral gameplay, dark story, and depth of character customization that Diablo is known for are all here in Diablo Immortal. And with this being a AAA free-to-play Blizzard game, it was important to us to give players a full and highly engaging core game experience—including upcoming features, character classes, story, and more—completely free.”
As a massively multiplayer online action-RPG, Diablo Immortal enables players to experience the game solo or together with any of the fellow adventurers they encounter on their journeys through Sanctuary. Players can explore, conquer, and socialize in all new ways in the first MMOARPG set in the Diablo universe. Traverse the lands of Sanctuary while racing to keep the power of creation out of the hands of the Burning Hells. Players can form a Warband to test their endurance in eight-player raids, join a Clan, or simply craft, trade, and interact with other players in the busy city of Westmarch. All while amassing enough skill and power to conquer their server in the Cycle of Strife, where they will ultimately fight in brutal 1v30 battles to earn the title of Immortal.
