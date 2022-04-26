Diablo Immortal PC System Requirements Unveiled on Battle.net
Yesterday, Blizzard surprised everyone when they revealed that Diablo Immortal would launch on PC alongside the mobile release on June 2nd. When the game was first announced at BlizzCon 2018, fans heavily criticized that the then-beloved game developer was targeting a mobile-only release. During the testing phases, plenty of users even tried to get the game working on their PCs through various means such as emulation, which eventually led Blizzard to consider delivering a native PC version.
The main difference will be the availability of the regular click-to-move control setup, even though the developers have also added the brand new WASD control directional controls, and it is also possible to use a controller in Diablo Immortal. The HUD (Heads Up Display) has been scaled appropriately to fit PC screens, too.
The Diablo Immortal Battle.net page now lists the official Diablo Immortal PC system requirements. As you would expect from a mobile game ported to PC, they're not too heavy.
PC Minimum Requirements
- Operating System
- Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor
- Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100
- Video
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850 or Intel HD Graphics 530
- Memory
- 4 GB RAM
- Internet
- Broadband Internet connection
- Resolution
- 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution
PC Recommended Specifications
- Operating System
- Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor
- Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5
- Video
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Memory
- 8 GB RAM
- Internet
- Broadband Internet connection
- Resolution
- 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution
If you're planning to play Diablo Immortal on mobile, keep in mind the following requirements, too.
iOS Minimum Requirements
- Hardware
- iPhone 6s and newer
- Operating System
- iOS 11 and later
Android Minimum Requirements
- Operating System
- Android 5.0 and higher
- Processor
- Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611 and higher
- Video
- Adreno 512 / Mali-G62 MP3 and higher
- Memory
- 2GB RAM and higher
Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play MMOARPG title, featuring plenty of new features for the Blizzard franchise.
- IN-DEPTH SOCIAL MECHANICS: Explore Sanctuary in the first MMOARPG of the Diablo franchise. Form Warbands to join forces with up to eight players to tackle targeted objectives as a team, join 150-member Clans to earn achievements, and participate in a server-wide PvP faction conflict between the Shadows and Immortals. Experience the bustling hub city of Westmarch, where players will gather to refill on goods at the market, craft powerful gems and upgrade gear, or take on hunts from the bounty boar
- CYCLE OF STRIFE PVP: Players can band together to fight in a perpetual faction conflict as a member of either the Shadows or Immortals in the Cycle of Strife. The top player of the server will earn the Eternal Crown to become the leader of the Immortals and will need to defend their reign in a brutal 1v30 showdown against the Shadows.
- DIVERSE CLASS OPTIONS: The return of six iconic classes–Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard—reimagined for intuitive mobile play. Hunt for loads of Legendary gear and Set Items with game-changing affixes and bonuses that can completely switch up the playstyle for all classes.
- A NEW CHAPTER IN THE DIABLO SAGA: A brand new story taking place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III. The Lieutenant of Diablo himself, Skarn, is on a quest to gather the shattered pieces of the corrupted Worldstone and bring Sanctuary to its knees. With Tyrael presumed dead, players will partner with new and familiar characters in an expansive journey through 8 unique zones to gather the shards first.
