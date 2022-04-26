Diablo Immortal PC System Requirements Unveiled on Battle.net

Yesterday, Blizzard surprised everyone when they revealed that Diablo Immortal would launch on PC alongside the mobile release on June 2nd. When the game was first announced at BlizzCon 2018, fans heavily criticized that the then-beloved game developer was targeting a mobile-only release. During the testing phases, plenty of users even tried to get the game working on their PCs through various means such as emulation, which eventually led Blizzard to consider delivering a native PC version.

The main difference will be the availability of the regular click-to-move control setup, even though the developers have also added the brand new WASD control directional controls, and it is also possible to use a controller in Diablo Immortal. The HUD (Heads Up Display) has been scaled appropriately to fit PC screens, too.

Diablo Immortal Confirmed for PC; To Release on June 2nd Worldwide

The Diablo Immortal Battle.net page now lists the official Diablo Immortal PC system requirements. As you would expect from a mobile game ported to PC, they're not too heavy.

PC Minimum Requirements Operating System Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100 Video NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850 or Intel HD Graphics 530 Memory 4 GB RAM Internet Broadband Internet connection Resolution 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution PC Recommended Specifications Operating System Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 Video NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Memory 8 GB RAM Internet Broadband Internet connection Resolution 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution

If you're planning to play Diablo Immortal on mobile, keep in mind the following requirements, too.

iOS Minimum Requirements Hardware iPhone 6s and newer Operating System iOS 11 and later Android Minimum Requirements Operating System Android 5.0 and higher Processor Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611 and higher Video Adreno 512 / Mali-G62 MP3 and higher Memory 2GB RAM and higher

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play MMOARPG title, featuring plenty of new features for the Blizzard franchise.