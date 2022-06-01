Diablo Immortal Gets a Surprise Early Release on iOS and Android Today

Eager to get an early start on one of the most hotly-debated games of the year? Well, if you guys have phones, you can do just that, as Diablo Immortal launches a day early on mobile devices. PC players will have to wait until tomorrow. Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson let this news slip this morning on Twitter.

So a little birdie told me that you might be able to play the mobile version of Diablo Immortal right now... #JustSaying — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 1, 2022

Need to know more about Diablo Immortal before you jump in? Do check out Wccftech’s recent interview with the game’s director Wyatt Cheng for more information on monetization, future content, and more. Meanwhile, here are the game’s key features…

Slay Your Way Customize your character and gear! Diablo Immortal gives you unprecedented flexibility to be who you want to be in the vast MMORPG world of Sanctuary.

Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Monk, and Wizard: Choose from four highly iconic and customizable classes.

Gain new abilities with each successful encounter and clash to become the most powerful player in the arena of war.

Gear up with all-new set items and legendary weapons.

Level up your favorite weapons so they can grow in power alongside you. Visceral, Fast-Paced Combat Peerless MMORPG gaming experience delivering the best PC mechanics into snappy, intuitive controls on your mobile device.

Always feel at command. Whether you’re on a raid or fighting hordes of demons solo.

Directional controls make it easy to move heroes around the world

Activating a skill is as easy as holding a thumb down on a skill to aim, then unleash hell on your foes.

Cross-platform and cross save - Experience role playing games online with your PC or Mobile Explore A Vast World From the war-torn surroundings of Wortham to the grand city of Westmarch and the shadows of the Bilefen Jungle - Players have a vast world in front of them to explore.

Your journey will take you through changing landscapes and ever evolving challenges.

Experience a rich Diablo story packed with quests, bosses, and challenges the Diablo series has never seen, including raids in huge ever-changing dungeons.

Diablo Immortal has something for everyone whether you enjoy fighting through endless dungeons or spending your time uncovering every corner of the world. A Massively Multiplayer Experience Players will have countless opportunities to meet and socialize with their fellow adventurers in the world of Sanctuary. Whether it's jumping into the arena of battle, embarking on a raid through the shadows of a dungeon, or upgrading gear - Diablo Immortal is here to support a rich MMORPG experience.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Diablo Immortal is available on iOS and Android devices today, and will launch on PC tomorrow (June 2).