The Diablo II Resurrected PC requirements have been revealed, and Blizzard has confirmed that the upcoming title will support mods.

After years of speculation, Blizzard finally announced the highly-anticipated full remaster of the Diablo entry that changed the action-RPG genre back in 2000 – Diablo II Resurrected.

Back in those days, the title only required roughly 1 to 2GB of RAM and a 1Ghz CPU. As for the GPU, Blizzard only mentioned a DirectX video card with support for 800x600 resolution. These specs sure sound ancient so what about the minimum and recommended specs for the upcoming remaster?

Well, they are quite alright compared to the much more-demanding recent games. As listed by Blizzard on the game’s official Battle.net product page, PC players will need at least an Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350 CPU and 8GB of memory alongside an NVIDIA GTX660/Radeon HD7850 to be able to play the game in 720p.

Those wanting to play in 1080p resolution will require at least 16GB of RAM and Intel i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU combined with an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU. You’ll find the official specs down below:

Minimum Requirements OS: Windows® 10

CPU: Intel® Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage"30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1280 x 720 (720p) Recommended Specifications OS: Windows® 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (1080p)

In other Diablo II Resurrected news – Blizzard has also confirmed that the upcoming title will offer mod support in order to manipulate this hellish game. No further details about modding were released yet, but we’ll update as soon as we learn more about it.

📜 MOD SUPPORT Why you would want to manipulate this Hell? Are you some sort of demon yourself? Woe! Yes, mod support will be here in Diablo II. I beg of you to go easy on a poor old man. — Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

Diablo II Resurrected releases later this year on PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.