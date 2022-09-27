Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered New Trailer Focuses on Gameplay

A new Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming remaster.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on gameplay, providing a look at some of the game's playable characters, bosses and some of the new features coming with the remaster.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered is the remaster of the PlayStation 2 remake of the first entry in the series, which was originally released back in 1992 on the SNES in Japan. The remake expanded on the original in a lot of interesting ways, making it an excellent JRPG even for those who are not used to the unique experience offered by the franchise.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on December 1st worldwide.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered will feature a host of exciting new improvements and additions, including remastered graphics, new quality of life features to improve playability, and new gameplay features. Players will follow the exploits of one of eight protagonists, each with their own storyline and goal, and create their own unique adventure where their actions will affect the world around them courtesy of the “Free-form Scenario” system.

Fans of the SaGa series can also expect the “Glimmer” and “Combo” systems from previous games, iconic beautifully illustrated designs, and a whimsical soundtrack by Composer Kenji Ito which can be heard in today’s teaser trailer with the charming theme song “Menuett” from the game’s soundtrack.