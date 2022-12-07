Diablo 4 Teaser Hints at Reveal on December 8; Character Creation for Sorcerer and Barbarian Showcased

Diablo 4 was announced a while ago, but its release still hasn’t arrived, and the last time we talked about it, a report went out mentioning the game’s release window. That window is set for this coming April, and while not official, it’s all people had to go off of until a later report hinted at a June release window. However, earlier today, a new Tweet from Diablo’s official Twitter account may be teasing... something.

Her presence grows near. 🌹 Like this post to be notified of how you can contribute to Her summoning. #LilithIsComing pic.twitter.com/1mnVeafYp4 — Diablo (@Diablo) December 7, 2022

This Tweet has a rather blunt tease for tomorrow, December 8th, 2022 (the same day as The Game Awards 2022). Though, it’s somewhat unclear whether this will include specific platforms outside of Battle.net (or if it’ll be all consoles), a confirmed release date for the upcoming game, or if it’ll just be more gameplay combined with a developer interview.

People eager to hear back about the update won’t have to wait until 7:30 PM EST to hear back about it; instead, it’s happening several hours before the show. Diablo 4 has also reportedly seen a Friend and Family Alpha build, with very limited access, drop earlier this year.

That being said, the game’s seen various classes revealed for the game, and the game is also planned to see a seasonal model release. This also plays into another aspect that got revealed today, the Character Creation system.

That's right, folks. The character creation system for Diablo 4 was revealed today, with Insider Gaming showing off the CC system for both the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes in the game. Some things to note about the character creation system are that each piece of armor and clothing in the game was made to match your class' aesthetic, and body types will remain static, so you will have to stick to whatever design archetype is available for your class.

Diablo 4 is scheduled to launch next year on PC via Battle.net and other consoles. Pre-orders for the game are currently not available.

Meanwhile, in other Blizzard news, Overwatch 2 saw Season 2 release, with brand-new hero Ramattra, and the constantly-developing Microsoft acquisition, which saw Microsoft saying they “Won’t hesitate to fight to defend” the merger.