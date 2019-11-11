Diablo IV to Feature Amazon and Paladins Classes at Launch, Old Rumor Claims; Launching on PS5 & Scarlett

Diablo IV will allegedly also feature the Amazon and Paladin at launch, an older rumor from earlier this year claims.

Back in July of this year, Reddit user ‘Gorelight’ posted a Diablo IV leak on the Diablo subreddit, and as it turns out, a lot of information from that ‘leak’ has actually proven to be correct. “I am one of the 1st people who have seen Diablo IV behind closed doors and I know many are eagerly waiting for the details and goodies on what's the next big thing in the Diablo universe/franchise”, ‘Gorelight’ wrote 4 months ago. “Obviously I cannot give away my credentials or who I am other than the fact that Diablo IV was finally showcased to some of the employees at Blizzard. Take this for what it is, I don't care if you believe it or not as I have really nothing to gain from this. With that being said - this is what Diablo IV and what will be happening in the near future.”

Related Snapdragon 865 Specs Leak out – 20% Performance Jump Over Snapdragon 855; New Details Concerning Adreno 650 GPU

Blizzard officially announced Diablo IV at Blizzcon 2019 earlier this month. The game will have a much darker tone compared to Diablo 3 and its visual style is more in line with Diablo 2. In addition, the new Diablo installment will have a combo system and will feature three classes when it launches – the Barbarian, the Sorceress and the Druid. If ‘Gorelight’s’ leak from earlier this year is to be believed, fans will be able to enjoy two more classes at launch – the Paladin and Amazon.

Paladin, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Amazon, and Druid are planned for launch with more coming later. Blizzard wants people to feel like this is Diablo II all over again but in a completely new era of the franchise. Blizzard were also debating whether to include the Druid or Necromancer class at launch of Diablo IV. Blizzard decided put the Druid for launch of Diablo IV and Necromancer for later, since the Necromancer was released already for Diablo III.

Gorelight’s leak includes some interesting other tidbits, including the claim that a Diablo IV beta will launch next year. The next Diablo installment is said to launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett. Since Blizzard has announced that Diablo IV will be coming to PC and current-gen consoles, we might be looking at a cross-gen title. Of course, with the game likely being far away from a release, there’s also the possibility the game will only release for the next-gen consoles.

Please take the information above with a fair pinch of 'rock' salt as not all details from these leak appear to be correct and Blizzard has yet to confirm any additional classes.

Source: Via