Diablo 2 Resurrected Receives Plenty of New Screenshots Ahead of Today’s Technical Alpha

A set of brand-new Diablo 2 Resurrected screenshots has surfaced ahead of the start of the game’s technical alpha later today.

Courtesy of Purediablo.com, these new screenshots show off the enhanced lighting and skill effects from the upcoming remaster. Alongside these new screenshots, a fact shared was shared for the alpha, revealing that testers will be able to fully explore the game’s first two acts without a level cap.

The technical alpha will focus on the game's single-player mode with three classes being available, including the Barbarian, the Amazon, and Sorceress.































Diablo 2 Resurrected Technical Alpha Fact Sheet Explore the first two acts of Diablo II in full – Navigate perilous areas of eastern Khanduras, from the Rogue Encampment to the Monastery, and then head East to walk the sands of sunlit LutGholein.

Diablo II: Resurrectedwill feature all 27 minutes of cinematics that have been remade, shot-for-shot, from the ground up. These are still a work-in-progress, and the Technical Alpha will include the original Diablo IIcinematics as placeholders.

Original 2D sprite-based models are reborn with full 3D physically-based rendering. Upgraded visuals also include new animations, dynamic lighting, new textures, and updated visual effects.

Remastered graphics and the more nostalgic “original” experience can be toggled back-and-forth with the press of a button.

Audio remastered in Dolby Surround 7.1 sound.

Genre-defining Diablo gameplay featuring robust RPG character progression, incredibly deep itemization, and visceral hack-and-slash combat.

Let us know what you think– Everything you will see in the Diablo II: ResurrectedSingle-player Technical Alpha, including visuals, audio effects, user interface, in-game systems, and more, is not final and should be considered a work-in-progress.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Technical Alpha will run from 10 a.m. Pacific Time on April 8(Early Access) through 10 a.m. PT on April 12.