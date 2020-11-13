Devil May Cry 5 Legendary Dark Knights Mod Promises to Bring a Real Challenge to the Game

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition may not be released on last-gen consoles and PC, but PC players will still be able to enjoy most of the features that are exclusive to the new edition of the Capcom game via mod.

A few hours ago, the Devil May Cry 5 Legendary Dark Knights mod has been announced for imminent release. This mod will introduce something more than the new mode included in the Special Edition, as this Legendary Dark Knights mode promises to be quite challenging.

With the Legendary Dark Knights mod, the only Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition feature that would be missing from the PC version of the game is ray tracing support. Vergil will hit the game officially as DLC on December 15th, while Turbo Mode has been already available for months via mods.

Take advantage of the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience. Fine-tune your experience as you prioritize gorgeous and photorealistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible, or the highest framerates the series has ever offered. Not enough? You'll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and loading times go by in a blink to keep the thrills coming. All of this with even more intense new modes so you can push your style to the max. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character! The PlayStation 5 version even uses the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Special Edition is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.