Destruction AllStars PS5 Launch Title to Run at 60 FPS Dynamic 4K Resolution

Destruction AllStars might be one of the lesser-known PS5 launch title exclusives, but it's also one of the few that supports online multiplayer.

Developed by Lucid Games (the Liverpool-based studio founded by former Bizarre Creations veterans), the vehicular combat game was detailed in the official PlayStation.com pre-order page just like several other PS5 launch titles. We learned, for example, that the game would target a 'dynamic 4K resolution' output as you can read below.

Stunning visuals: Has total destruction ever looked this good? Experience the global phenomenon of vehicle-based combat in a crisp dynamic 4K resolution.

Has total destruction ever looked this good? Experience the global phenomenon of vehicle-based combat in a crisp dynamic 4K resolution. Fast loading: Mayhem waits for no one! Choose your AllStar and accelerate into the action with the near-instant lightning fast load times of the PS5 console's ultra-high speed SSD.

Adaptive triggers: Experience your ride! Get unique feedback for each vehicle thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller’s adaptive triggers.

Haptic feedback: Wham! Experience the impact of rams and slams as the DualSense Wireless Controller’s dual actuators simulate the feel of your in-game actions through immersive sensory feedback.

Tempest 3D AudioTech: How the crunch of slamming into an opponent is meant to sound! Hear stunning 360-degree stadium atmospherics with Tempest 3D AudioTech.

However, curiously enough, there's no mention of frame rate there. Today we reached out to Lucid Games about this and they were kindly able to confirm to Wccftech that Destruction AllStars will indeed run at 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5 while being rendered at a dynamic 4K resolution. That's certainly good news for those looking to cause all sorts of destruction with the 28 vehicles that will be in Destruction AllStars.

The pre-order page also gives would-be AllStars an insight into the game modes available at launch.

Each competition features specific objectives and targets you need to hit as you direct and tailor the force, impact, speed and power of your destruction.