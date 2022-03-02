Bungie Says Destiny 2 Isn’t Supported on Steam Deck and Threatens With Bans For Those Attempting to Bypass Incompatibility

Bungie has clarified whether Destiny 2 will be playable on Valve’s Steam Deck, stating that the shooter won’t be supported on the platform.

Although Valve’s platform already supports hundreds of PC titles from the Steam library, this won’t be the case for Bungie’s most recent Destiny installment, Destiny 2. According to Bungie, the game isn’t supported on Valve’s handheld or any other system using Steam Play’s Proton tool. The developer adds that those attempting to bypass the game’s incompatibility with the handheld “will” be banned.

Valve’s Free Playable Short Aperture Desk Job Is Out Now

“Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running”, Bungie writes on its official support page. “Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time.”

Bungie adds, “Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.”

The only way to play Destiny 2 on Valve’s new handheld is to install Windows as the operating system. As the platform, however, was intended to use Steam OS, we highly advise you to stick with that as Windows isn’t officially supported and those who install the OS won’t get support from Valve.

Destiny 2 isn't the only big title that won't support Valve's new platform - last month, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite won't be compatible with the handheld either. Still interested in the Steam Deck despite not being able to play Destiny? Read Kai Powell's review right here.