Destiny 2 Adds Halo Weapons and More as Part of Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

Bungie is turning 30 and they’re marking the event with a Destiny 2 update that celebrates the studio’s full history, including that other big franchise they created. Yes, the Bungie 30th Anniversary event will include the classic Halo battle rifle, sidearm, sword, and more. You can check out a quick trailer for the 30th Anniversary event, below.

Here’s a rundown of all the free content included in the 30th Anniversary event:

New Activity - Xûr (and a horse made of stars) invites you to play a game. Spin a giant wheel, impress the eternal equine, and leave footprints in gold as you make your way through Xûr’s Treasure Hoard.

New Exotic Quest - Reunite with an Exotic Sidearm that you may recognize from adventures long ago. It led you to glory then and it will do so again.

Inspired by Our Past - A cache of weapons that represent a legacy of gaming. Weapons that will get your nostalgia running and your foes running faster.

Meanwhile, the following content will require the 30th Anniversary Pack, which will set you back $25:

Grasp of Avarice - Plunder the new 3-player dungeon inspired by famed Cosmodrome loot caves of yore. Earn the new armor set and reveal a tale of riches and regret as you follow an adventurer who traded his humanity for treasure.

Weapons - Hero of Ages, Matador 64, Eyasluna, 1000-Yard Stare—these legends await your grasp. Armor - Embrace the protection of countless blades and become the thorn in your enemy's side.

Gjallarhorn Returns - Unlock the iconic Exotic Rocket Launcher, charge the catalyst, and harness the power that has made it stand the test of time. Although faithful to the original, it now empowers the wielder to share Wolfpack Rounds with their entire fireteam.

The Real Treasure is the Treasure - The Marathon-themed ornament set, new weapons, cosmetics, and more. Celebrate 30 years of gaming with an inspired collection of rewards.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. The 30th Anniversary content is also out as of today.