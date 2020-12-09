Destiny 2 crossplay will be arriving next year alongside transmogs and more, developer Bungie has confirmed.

Cross saving was already a thing in Bungie’s popular action MMO, and while crossplay has been mentioned on several occasions, the developer has now confirmed that it will become available in 2021. Back in June of this year, Bungie said that the feature is on its roadmap.

In a new developer update, Bungie talked about introducing Infusion Caps in the game and the upcoming Season 13, but also briefly mentioned its plans for next year.

“A big chunk of the team will be taking some hard-earned time off to rest and relax ahead of coming back to the studio and diving into 2021”, Assistant Game Director Joe Blackburn writes on the official Destiny 2 blog. “We have a lot of work to do and, while I’m looking forward to the break, I also can’t wait to get to work on some of the huge stuff we’ve got coming in the new year.”





Down below you’ll find a teaser of the new features and content that are arriving in Destiny 2 next year.

Transmog will be coming with Season 14. More details to come. (See work-in-progress screen captures, below. Not final, may change!)

DDOS protection for Destiny 2 players on all consoles will be coming in Season 13.

The Vault of Glass raid returns.

Crossplay is coming in 2021.

Two strikes (Fallen S.A.B.E.R. and Devil’s Lair) are coming to Destiny 2 in Season 13.

Legendary and Master Lost Sector rotation will be expanded to include the Lost Sectors on the Moon in Season 13, and there will be new three new pieces of Exotic armor to chase.

Destiny 2 is available now across PC and consoles. The game's next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing 4K/60FPS on PS5/XSX, was released yesterday. On Xbox Series S, the patch allows the game to run in 1080p at 60fps. Additional details about this new update are included below: