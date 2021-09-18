Despite Ample Space, iPhone 13 Will Still Not Display Battery Percentage in Status Bar

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series at its California Streaming event a few days ago with a boatload of new improvements. While the overall design aesthetics remain untempered, Apple did see fit to reduce the notch size by 20 percent. However, despite ample space, the iPhone 13 lineup will still not show the battery percentage in the status bar. Scroll down to read more details on the scenario.

Despite a Smaller Notch, the iPhone 13 Could Still Not Display the Battery Percentage in the Status Bar

Apple has reduced the size of the notch on all iPhone 13 models and with that comes more screen real estate. The reason to reduce the notch is simple - allowing more area for the content. It was previously expected by a lot of people that reducing the size of the notch will allow the iPhone to display battery percentage, something that we have to check through the Control Center.

iPad mini 6 Shiping Estimates Pushed Till October and November

The Xcode 13 simulator for iPhone 13 Pro Max shows the device without a battery percentage, despite ample space for it. The WiFi bars can be shifted to the left which will create the necessary space for the battery percentage on the right side of the smaller notch on the iPhone 13. However, Apple could offer the addition as an option that can be accessed in the Settings app.

According to the Xcode Simulator, even though there’s enough space on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it still doesn’t show the battery percentage #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TOc7mz48EL — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) September 14, 2021

On older iPhone models without the notch, the option to put the battery percentage in the status bar is present in the Settings. Henceforth, we can presume that the option could be present in the iPhone 13 model as well. However, we would have to wait for the device to come into our hands to see it. Do take the news with a pinch of salt as Apple has not marketed the option that suggests its existence.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 models will begin shipping to customers on Friday, September 24. If you have not ordered the new iPad mini 6 yet, the delivery estimates have slipped to October and November. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments regarding the battery percentage sign in the status bar on iPhone 13 series.