Demon’s Souls Remake New Screenshot Showcases Masterful Recreation of the Tower Knight
A new Demon’s Souls remake screenshot has been made available online, showcasing one of the game's fearsome bosses.
The new screenshot, shared on the Official PlayStation 5 website, showcases the Tower Knight, highlighting its masterful recreation by Bluepoint Games for the remake.
The Demon’s Souls Remake is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 5, and it will release on a yet to be confirmed release date. The game will come with massive visual enhancements over the original PlayStation 3 release as well as two graphics options that will prioritize either quality or frame rate and a new Fractured Mode that has yet to be detailed fully.
Beautiful, compelling, and at times unforgiving, Demon's Souls is the hardcore RPG experience PS3 owners have been waiting for since the platform's launch. Revolutionary online features define your adventure like never before, presenting seamless interconnectivity that serves in every instance to enhance the single-player game. Unprecedented in its depth and subtlety, peerless in its relentlessly challenging gameplay, Demon's Souls is the ultimate action RPG.
Demon's Souls is the first entry in the celebrated Souls series created by From Software. The game introduced many of the features fans love, like the brutally high challenge level and massive boss battles.
- In this brutal land, death is inevitable, but not final. Combining the best features of an action game and RPG, you'll slice, smash, shoot, and cast magic against some of the most horrible, vicious enemies ever encountered. Are you strong enough to face up to the impossible and win?
- Ground-breaking online capabilities - Network features go far beyond any previous RPG, allowing players to leave hints for each other, replay death scenes, cooperatively revive dead players, or invade and wreak havoc in another's game. Not merely an add-on feature, multiplayer options are vast, and uniquely focused on changing and intensifying the single player experience.
- Freeform and flexible
- The open-ended structure of the game means that there is no single path, but rather a wealth of options. Set your own pace and progress as you like. Build exactly the character you want by creating a detailed avatar, nurturing the right stats, and customizing your skills and equipment.
