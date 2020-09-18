Demon’s Souls New 4K Comparison Video Highlights Various Improvements

A new Demon’s Souls comparison video has been shared online, showcasing the masterful work done by Bluepoint Game on the now classic game developed by From Software.

The video, now available in 4K resolution, has been put together by Joshua Gamez, who did an amazing job in recreating the PlayStation 5 showcase footage in the original PlayStation 3 version. While level design doesn't seem to have changed a whole lot, the visuals improvements will make for a markedly different experience.

The Demon’s Souls remake has been developed by Bluepoint Games, and it will be among the PlayStation 5 launch titles. The game will not only capture the spirit of the original with its high challenge level, but it will also improve the experience with the power of the DualSense controller's haptics, which will make players feel every blow.

Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.

Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

Perfect and hone your skills in combat – know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end – it’s just another state of being.

With online invasions adding to the danger of your quest. Or play cooperatively by summoning allies to aid in your fight against the demons.

Active PS Plus subscription required for online multiplayer.

Demon's Souls on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world.