Demon’s Souls Looks Gorgeous In Brand New Gameplay Trailer; Fractured Mode, Filters, World Tendency Detailed

A new Demon's Souls gameplay trailer has emerged online today, showing more of the PlayStation 5 launch trailer

The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases Stonefang, the Armored Spider boss battle, and more.

New details on the new features included in the Demon's Souls remake are also coming in today. In a new interview with GameSpot, SIE Japan Studio's Creative Director Gavin Moore confirmed it will be possible to save and store characters in the Nexus, so it will be possible to use different builds without having to switch save file.

And then once you've chosen a character, what you can do is, after you've paid a number of souls for it, in the Nexus you can actually kind of store your character and then go in and change your character in the Nexus. So that's the quick interpretation of it, I guess.

In the same interview, Gavin Moore confirmed that Fractured Mode is in Demon's Souls, and it will basically reverse all the maps to provide an additional challenge.

Fractured Mode is basically the Fractured World and it's a mirror mode. And actually, that's challenging because you reverse the map.

World Tendency is also back in the Demon's Souls remake, and it will work like in the original. Some UI tweaks will make it easier to understand the current tendency of each location.

World Tendency is exactly the same. The only thing that we've done is adjust the UI to make it a little bit easier for the player to understand which state the World Tendency is in.

Demon's Souls is also going to feature different filters that will let players experience visuals closer to the original. The game will also feature two different modes - a Cinematic Mode that will run the game at 4K resolution, 30 FPS and a Performance Mode that will run the game at dynamic 4K resolution and 60 FPS.

And for the visual look of the game, what we do is we allow a whole set of filters. So you can pick the filter that you would like to play with in the game. So if you want to play in black and white, that filter exists. And there is a classic filter. So if you want to harken back to the days of the PlayStation 3 and play with that starker look and more of a darker look and a little bit more--what's the word--driving a little bit more fear into the game, then pick that classic filter and play like that. We have all those sources for you to play with. I really would like the fans just to play the game the way we made it first though, just so it can show off the incredible power of the PlayStation 5 and what we've done with it.

Demon's Souls is releasing on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world. The game will feature the same brutally challenging experience of the original PlayStation 3 alongside a massive visual overhaul.