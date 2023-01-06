Demon’s Souls-Inspired Dark Souls 3 Prequel Mod ‘Archthrones’ Receives 15 Minutes of Impressive Gameplay

Dark Souls: Archtrones, the upcoming Demon's Souls-inspired Dark Souls 3 prequel mod, has received 15 minutes of brand-new gameplay.

We reported on this month halfway through last year, and the previous month covered some new screenshots and gameplay clips that the team behind this exciting project released. The gameplay video is divided into various sections and shows off the mod's combat, environments, and enemies, as well as audio. It's a promising gameplay video for sure, and we can't wait to see more about this project. Check out the new video down below:

“Archthrones is an overhaul mod for Dark Souls 3 on a scale never seen before”, the team behind the mod wrote last year. “It has been in development for almost 2 years now, but there is still much more for us to do.”

“An alternate story unfolds across five unique worlds, each accessed via the Nexus of Embers. Encounters with bosses and allies await in this hostile, but beautifully reimagined version of Lothric and other Dark Souls locales.”

Archtrones will be a DLC-sized mod for Dark Souls 3, inspired by the original Demon's Souls. The mod will rearrange the Dark Souls 3 world into 5 different realms. In addition, Dark Souls Archthrones will offer new 3D models as well as new animations, improved lighting, and more.

A release date for this Dark Souls 3 prequel mod has yet to be set, but the team has shared that it plans to release a playable demo later this year. As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more information about this mod comes in.

Dark Souls 3 is available globally now for PC and consoles. As expected, this mod will only be available for the PC version of the game.

Are you excited about this mod? Will you be trying it out once released? Hit the comments down below.