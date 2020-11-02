Demon’s Souls Will Offer Over 180 Tips Through the PS5’s New “Game Help” Feature

Last month, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5’s user experience, with one of its more interesting and underappreciated additions being the new game help feature. Basically, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, during specific points in some games you’ll be able to access tips directly through the PS5’s UI, rather than having to search for answers on your phone or through the console’s janky browser. And hey, it just so happens the PS5 is launching with the perfect game to test this new feature – Demon’s Souls!

Demon’s Souls can be hard as nails, and more than a little confusing at times, but according to a new article from The Washington Post, the game will come with over 180 handy tips and guides to help you through entire sections of the game. The makers of the Demon’s Souls remake have gone on record saying they aren’t adding any new difficulty settings to the game, but this should make the experience a little more approachable for From Software newbies.

Elsewhere in the WaPo article, Demon’s Souls remake creative director Gavin Moore details how the PS5’s solid-state drive and haptic feedback make the game less frustrating…

The solid state drive is a game changer, particularly for Demon’s Souls. With the original I think the frustration didn’t come from the dying or the challenges. It came from the long load times waiting to get back into the game to take revenge and get your souls back and carry on with your adventure. You can feel metal strike metal. You can feel it in your hands when you make a perfect parry to give you the counterattack. You can feel the block was correct. I hit home. I felt it hit home. I know I gave that boss damage, and I can get out there, move back and wait for their attack to come in. So it actually makes the gameplay better and it makes the game feel a little bit easier.

Demon’s Souls launches alongside the PS5 on November 12 or November 19, depending on whether you live in North America or Europe.