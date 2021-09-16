Deltarune Chapter 2 to be Released on October 17

The Deltarune website has announced that the second chapter of the game will be released on October 17. The creator of the Undertale/Deltarune series Tobyfox announced this via Twitter not too long ago. The tweet also thanks users for waiting for the release of the game. The game will release at 8PM EST.

DELTARUNE Chapter 2 will release at 8PM ET on 9/17.

Thanks for waiting.https://t.co/dY8doW04bT pic.twitter.com/SJssTEF5gV — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 16, 2021

On the game's website, it's clarified that users will have a way to ensure that their save file will transfer from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2. As the website states:

Completion data is generated when you see the credits of Chapter 1. (Go to sleep in your bed at the end of the game.)

It's also worth mentioning that Chapter 2 can be played even without the save/completion data from Chapter 1. So long as the player remembers the events leading up to Chapter 2, they'll be fine. As such, it's easy to assume that the players who completed the game previously will be fine. It's worth noting that Chapter 2 will only release for PC + Mac at the moment.

Alongside this announcement, a new trailer for Chapter 2 was showcased slightly earlier. The trailer depicts Kris and Susie returning to the Dark World. You can watch the teaser below:

Deltarune is an expansion of the award-winning Undertale series. The game takes place in a world parallel to that of the main story of Undertale. In it, you are able to create your own avatar, meet strange friends, and jump into the darkness. The player will be able to find themselves using a new combat system which expands Undertale's combat to include abilities and combat partners.

Players who are interested in playing Deltarune Chapter 1 will be able to do so on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. The game's first chapter will be free to play. However, it's heavily implied that Chapter 2 and onward will have a cost that hasn't been disclosed yet.