Dell Unveils The Alienware x15 & x17 Gaming Laptops Featuring An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 In An Ultra-Slim Design

3 weeks ago, Dell announced its new laptops with Intel Tiger Lake-H processors but also teased the Alienware x17. Now, Dell has finally unveiled the x series gaming laptops which feature an ultra-thin design.

The Dell Alienware x15 Is Ultra-Slim At 15.9mm While Managing To Cool An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 & An Intel Core i9-11900H

In order to achieve the ultra-low profile on the Alienware x15 and x17, Dell had to reengineer its cooling design in order to cool the most powerful components. One of the biggest upgrades is the new Element 31 thermal interface material which is made of an encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. It also has a quad fan design to maximize cooling and even takes advantage of artificial intelligence with its Smart Fan control technology that uses sensors to individually control each fan.

In terms of the components, the Alienware x17 comes equipped with up to the Intel 11th gen Tiger Lake-H Core i9-11980HK. Even with the ultra-slim design, it still manages to have up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with a TDP of 165W. It comes equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4-3466 memory and up to two 2TB M.2 NVME SSDs run in a RAID 0 configuration. The display options are a 17.3" 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 17.3" FHD panel with a 360Hz refresh rate. The Alienware x15 comes equipped with up to the Intel Core i9-11900H and up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. It also comes equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and even has the same option for storage configuration. The two display options are a 15.6" QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 15.6" FHD panel with a 360Hz refresh rate.



























The design of the laptop has changed from the classic lighter cooler on the inside to the 'Dark Core' design first seen on the Alienware m15 gaming laptop. Dell claims that the 'Dark Core' design reduces screen reflections on the keyboard. In terms of the thickness of the laptop, the x15 comes in at 15.9mm and the x17 comes in at 20.9mm making these some extremely thin gaming laptops. The laptops even include plenty of lighting with individually programmable LEDs (100 micro-LEDs on the x17 and 90 on the x15) which are controlled in the Alienware Command Center.

The Dell Alienware x15 and x17 are currently available in limited configurations, but all configurations will be made available on June 15th. The Alienware x15 will start at $1,599.99 and the x17 will start at $2,099.99.