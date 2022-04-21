Dell & Alienware Unveil AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D ‘3D V-Cache’ & Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ Powered Gaming PC & Laptop Lineup

Today, Dell & Alienware unveil their latest gaming desktops and laptops powered by AMD's brand new Ryzen 6000 & Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

AMD Ryzen Ryzen 6000 & Ryzen 5000 Powered Gaming Desktops & Laptops Launched By Dell & Alienware

To start off, Dell & Alienware are launching today four products featuring AMD's latest desktop and laptop CPUs. These include the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop PC, Alienware m15 R7 & m17 R5 enthusiast laptops, and the latest Dell G15 (5525) laptop. These new gaming PCs are available in North America, starting today, for prices as listed below:

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14: Available in North America on April 21, 2022, for a starting price of $2,949 USD.

Available in North America on April 21, 2022, for a starting price of $2,949 USD. Alienware m15 R7: Available in North America on April 21, 2022, for a starting price of $1,499.99 USD.

Available in North America on April 21, 2022, for a starting price of $1,499.99 USD. Alienware m17 R5: Available with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA GeForce in North America on April 21, 2022, for a starting price of $1,599.99 USD. ( AMD Advantage Edition configurations will be available later this Spring.)

Available with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA GeForce in for a starting price of AMD Advantage Edition configurations will be available later this Spring.) Dell G15 (5525): Available in North America on April 21, 2022, for a starting price of $899.99 USD.









Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop PC

The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming desktop features the new Legend 2.0 design which provides an industrial look. The CPU options include up to AMD Ryzen 9 and also the brand new Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, a B550 chipset motherboard, up to AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics, up to 128 GB of DDR4-3600 memory, up to a 750W Platinum PSU, up to 4 TB of NVMe storage, all within a chassis that features an 'Advanced CPU Liquid Cooler' and up to four 120mm fans. The chassis weighs in at 16.5kg and measures 589x225x510 (LxWxH). It will be starting at a price of $2949 US and go up with more premium configurations.

AMD is also launching its brand new laptops today which include two Alienware and a single Dell variant. We already talked about them over here.

Dell G15 (5525) Ryzen Edition High-End Laptop

The Dell G15 (5525) Ryzen Edition laptop will be featuring the latest Ryzen 6000H CPUs up to the Ryzen 9 6900HX, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and in various FHD and QHD flavors. The laptop can be configured with up to 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory, up to 2 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD, and a superb range of IO which can be seen in the specs sheet below:





Alienware m17 R5 & m15 R7 Gaming Laptops

The m17 R5 & m15 R7 are what Alienware's calling the most powerful laptops with AMD's Ryzen 6000 APUs. The laptops can be configured with a combination of NVIDIA GPUs or you can go for an all-AMD laptop, featuring AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon Graphics options, and AMD Smart Technologies such as SmartShift MAX, Smart Access Memory and for the first time on any laptop, Smart Access Graphics (allowing the laptop to intelligently switch between the RDNA 2 iGPU on Ryzen 6000 APUs and RDNA 2 discrete graphics based on the workload).

As for CPU options, the Alienware AMD Advantage laptops are outfitted with the latest Ryzen 6000 APUs codenamed Rembrandt which rock the Zen 3+ core architecture and RDNA 2 iGPUs. For the m17 R5, you can choose between the Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900H, and the Ryzen 9 6980HX, with up to 8 cores at 5 GHz max boost, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16 GB / 180W), or the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT (12 GB 175W) discrete graphics and up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory. Storage will come in up to 4 TB PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop will be powered by a 64 Whr Lithium-Ion battery that can be upgraded to a 97 Whr variant.









The chassis is once again using Alienware's brand new Legend 2.0 industrial design with copper alloy thermal components, and a vapor chamber cooling system (for Ryzen 9 & Radeon RX 6850M XT configurations), and a 'Dark Side of the Moon' color finish. The whole thing will weigh in at 3.3 kg.

