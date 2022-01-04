Alienware Announces m17 R5 AMD Edition, The World’s Most Powerful 17″ AMD Advantage Laptop: Ryzen 6000 APUs, Up To RTX 3080 Ti GPUs

Alienware has also announced the world's most powerful 17" AMD Advantage laptop featuring Ryzen 6000 APUs & up to RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

Alienware's m17 R5 AMD Edition Is The World's Most Powerful 17" AMD Advantage Laptop, Powered By The Latest Ryzen 6000 APUs

Alienware isn't launching just one laptop with AMD's latest and greatest Ryzen 6000 APUs but two, the m17 R5 and the m15 R7. The m17 R5 is what Alienware's calling the most powerful laptop with AMD's Ryzen 6000 APUs. The laptop can be configured with a combination of NVIDIA GPUs or you can go for an all-AMD laptop, featuring AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon Graphics options, and AMD Smart Technologies such as SmartShift MAX, Smart Access Memory and for the first time on any laptop, Smart Access Graphics (allowing the laptop to intelligently switch between the RDNA 2 iGPU on Ryzen 6000 APUs and RDNA 2 discrete graphics based on the workload).

AMD 6nm RDNA 2 Powered Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card For Desktops, Radeon RX 6850M XT Flagship & RX 6000S 6nm Refresh GPUs For Laptops

So starting with the specifications, the Alienware m17 R5 will come with a 17.3-inch display while the m15 R2 will rock a 15-inch panel. The display options will vary from FHD 165 Hz (Freesync or GSYNC), FHD 360 Hz (Freesync or GSYNC), & UHD 120 Hz (Freesync + AMD Smart Access Graphics). The FHD panel will feature 300 nits brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut while the UHD panel will come with 500-nits brightness.

As for CPU options, the Alienware AMD Advantage laptops are outfitted with the latest Ryzen 6000 APUs codenamed Rembrandt which rock the Zen 3+ core architecture and RDNA 2 iGPUs. For the m17 R5, you can choose between the Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900H, and the Ryzen 9 6980HX, up to 8 cores at 5 GHz max boost, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16 GB / 180W) or the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT (12 GB 175W) discrete graphics and up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory. Storage will come in up to 4 TB PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop will be powered by a 64 Whr Lithium-Ion battery that can be upgraded to a 97 Whr variant.

The chassis is once again using Alienware's brand new Legend 2.0 industrial design with copper alloy thermal components, a vapor chamber cooling system (for Ryzen 9 & Radeon RX 6850M XT configurations), and a 'Dark Side of the Moon' color finish. The whole thing will weigh in at 3.3 Kgs. Pricing, details, and more detailed specs of the laptops are provided below:

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition - $1599 US (Starting Price) / Spring 2022 Availability

$1599 US (Starting Price) / Spring 2022 Availability Alienware m15 R7 AMD Edition - $1499 US (Starting Price) / Spring 2022 Availability

Alienware m17 R5 & m15 R7 (AMD Edition) Laptops Official Render Gallery:

Alienware m17 R5 & m15 R7 Laptops Official Specs Sheet: