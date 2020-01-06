Deco Gear 35″ Curved Ultrawide E-LED Gaming Monitor is 35% off at Newegg!

By
1 hour ago
Deco Gear's 35" E-LED monitor is currently on sale at Newegg, taking $230.04 off the usual price of $649.99. This monitor has some fantastic features like a 3440 x 1440 resolution, along with a 100Hz refresh rate and costs just $419.95 on Newegg.

The Deco Gear 35" Curved Ultrawide gaming monitor costs just $419.95!

This monitor has some fantastic features like:

  • Curved display
    • This display features a 1800R curve to the screen allowing for a higher level of immersion, the curve of this screen has some fantastic benefits such as a more significant image perception, less overall distortion, less eye strain.
    • Along with those fantastic benefits, this curved display offers more overall comfort when looking at the screen for more extended periods of time.
  • Colorful Display
    • Each gaming monitor is fitted with E-LED backlighting what brings bright and consistent lighting all across the screen, and this makes sure that the monitor is uniformly lit all across the screen.

  • Ports and Connectivity
    • This monitor offers a wide array of ports for connectivity, and this monitor has three HDMI ports on the back, one DisplayPort.
    • Along with those ports, this display utilizes AMD's FreeSync for tear-free gaming.
  • Extra features
    • This monitor has up to six different user profiles allowing to be synced with specific games. These user profiles offer settings such as brightness, contrast, Blue light filter, and DCR.
      • Some of the profiles stored on this monitor are FPS and RTS game profiles.
    • Another feature of this monitor is Picture-in-picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP). These features allow another input to be shown on the screen at the same time as a different input.
    • This display has LED lighting on the back, and this Deco Gear has red accents the back of our ultrawide monitor in three distinct bright lines. This adds a red hue to your desktop or wall, adding a bit more ambiance and mood to your setup.

With this monitor costing just $419.95 is a fantastic price when compared to the usual amount of $649.99. This monitor can either be mounted using the VESA holes on the back of the monitor, or the included stand which offers tilt and swivel adjustability.

