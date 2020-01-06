Deco Gear 35″ Curved Ultrawide E-LED Gaming Monitor is 35% off at Newegg!

Deco Gear's 35" E-LED monitor is currently on sale at Newegg, taking $230.04 off the usual price of $649.99. This monitor has some fantastic features like a 3440 x 1440 resolution, along with a 100Hz refresh rate and costs just $419.95 on Newegg.

The Deco Gear 35" Curved Ultrawide gaming monitor costs just $419.95!

This monitor has some fantastic features like:

Curved display This display features a 1800R curve to the screen allowing for a higher level of immersion, the curve of this screen has some fantastic benefits such as a more significant image perception, less overall distortion, less eye strain. Along with those fantastic benefits, this curved display offers more overall comfort when looking at the screen for more extended periods of time.

Colorful Display Each gaming monitor is fitted with E-LED backlighting what brings bright and consistent lighting all across the screen, and this makes sure that the monitor is uniformly lit all across the screen.



Ports and Connectivity This monitor offers a wide array of ports for connectivity, and this monitor has three HDMI ports on the back, one DisplayPort. Along with those ports, this display utilizes AMD's FreeSync for tear-free gaming.

Extra features This monitor has up to six different user profiles allowing to be synced with specific games. These user profiles offer settings such as brightness, contrast, Blue light filter, and DCR. Some of the profiles stored on this monitor are FPS and RTS game profiles. Another feature of this monitor is Picture-in-picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP). These features allow another input to be shown on the screen at the same time as a different input. This display has LED lighting on the back, and this Deco Gear has red accents the back of our ultrawide monitor in three distinct bright lines. This adds a red hue to your desktop or wall, adding a bit more ambiance and mood to your setup.



With this monitor costing just $419.95 is a fantastic price when compared to the usual amount of $649.99. This monitor can either be mounted using the VESA holes on the back of the monitor, or the included stand which offers tilt and swivel adjustability.