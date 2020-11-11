Arkane Studio's upcoming time-traveling first-person shooter Deathloop has finally been dated for release in May 2021.

Listings for both standard and Digital Deluxe editions of Deathloop on PlayStation 5 have appeared via the New Zealand PlayStation Store confirming this date, as well as what players can expect from both versions should they decide to place an order.

GameStop/EB Games Canada Details COVID PS5 Pickup Protocols, More Stock on Sale Launch Day

Pre-ordering the standard edition nets you the following content:

Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt

One Trinket (equippable buff)

Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition will get you:

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: Eat The Rich Tribunal

Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder

Character Skin: “Party Crasher” Colt

Character Skin: “Sharp Shooter” Julianna

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

Deathloop first made its debut as an E3 2019 title, and it's being designed specifically for the PlayStation 5. It follows the story of two rival assassins who find themselves locked into a strange time loop that takes place on the island of Blackreef. They'r forced to continue repeating the same day over and over again for eternity.

Player take on the role of Colt, who has to assassinate eight important targets before he can end the cycle. As each cycle passes, he has to learn more about his targets, how to exterminate them, and what he can do to make sure the next cycle will be the last one he needs to break the loop.

Deathloop was delayed in August 2020, with Arkane citing pandemic-related interruptions. An update was issued to the community at the time, placing the new Deathloop launch date in Q2 2021.