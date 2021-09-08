Deathloop PC System Requirements, Visual Settings Revealed; AMD FSR Support Confirmed

The Deathloop PC system requirements have been revealed today, alongside the list of visual settings only available in this version of the game.

The system requirements, which have been shared on the Bethesda Official Website, confirm that players will need a beefy system to run the game at 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and Ultra Settings, as the developer recommends an Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB) GPU.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Unreal Engine 5 Recreation Looks Incredible in New Video

ULTRA 4K SPECS: 4K / 60 FPS WITH ULTRA SETTINGS OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

The Deathloop system requirements for 1080p, 60FPS high settings and 1080p, 30 FPS low settings are considerably lower. You can find all the details below.

RECOMMENDED SPECS: 1080P / 60 FPS WITH HIGH SETTINGS OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD) MINIMUM SPECS: 1080P / 30 FPS WITH LOW SETTINGS OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

Bethesda and Arkane also shared the list of Visual Settings that will be available in the PC version of Deathloop. It has also been confirmed that the game will support AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution.

VISUALS – STANDARD SETTINGS Field of View (60 to 110 degrees)

Ultrawide support

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support VISUALS – ADVANCED SETTINGS Texture Details

Model Details

Shadow Details

Water Details

Terrain Details

Decal Details

Ambient Occlusion

Sun Shadows

Post-Process Anti-Aliasing

TWAA Sharpness

Sharpness Post Process

Camera Motion Blur

Bloom (yes/no)

Depth of Field (yes/no)

Lens Flare (yes/no)

Light Shafts (yes/no)

Deathloop launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14th worldwide.