Death Stranding Impressive VR Tech Demo Showcased In New Video

Death Stranding doesn't support VR, but a recently released video shows how the game would play with a VR headset.

KingCeryn recently released a video showcasing his impressive Death Stranding: PORTER VR tech demo. The demo has been created in Unity, it took a full month to develop and it includes several functioning gameplay mechanics, a day and night cycle, dynamic clouds and more.

Dying Light 2 Ray Tracing Will Enhance Ambient Occlusion; Secondary Illumination Will Make The Experience More Intense

Sadly, KingCeryn is not sure if the demo will ever be released, as there could be some obvious legal issues. For the time being, the only thing we can do is watch the video below.

All assets (not including sounds and logos) are made 100% by me, from scratch, in Blender!

-There is an actual story, 3 “quest lines”, 3 NPCs with about 30 min of Mocap and dialogue. There are also 3 Good/Bad/Neutral endings, with different VR-based 2 minute cutscenes with full face and body mocap, which I’m particularly proud of. So expect to see those in one of my streams!

-MULE enemies are supposed to ragdoll when shot, but for this video it was too buggy.

-Enemies are also supposed to then into Corpse bags, which are also ragdoll. Still working out bugs.

-There is a day/night cycle, weather, dynamic clouds, and biomes, etc.

-AI can not only be lured with decoy packages, but also fight hand to hand. It was too buggy for this video, but it essentially works like a less-precise Blade & Sorcery. You can also smack them with regular packages and ragdoll them.

Last week, Death Stranding has been updated to version 1.12. The new update adds Photo Mode as well as various performance improvements.

Addition of Photo Mode. Press the left side of the touch pad button to launch Photo Mode. Camera angles, coloring, and poses can be adjusted as you see fit. Press the Share button to save your photos. Because free camera movement has been prioritized, it is possible that the camera will collide with other objects. Note that there are certain areas in which Photo Mode cannot be used.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. The game will be released on PC on June 2nd.