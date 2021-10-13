Death Stranding PC New Update Is in the Works, According to Steam Database

A new update is in the works for the PC version of Death Stranding, according to information found on Steam Database.

As spotted by Reddit user cloudsheep0, a new private branch has undergone testing 12 days ago, with additional branches getting updated in the following days, including today. The last major update for the game has been released last December, so there is reason to believe that something new is indeed coming to the game in the future, possibly the additional content included in the Director's Cut release.

Death Stranding Director's Cut released last month on PlayStation 5. The new version of the game features additional content not found in the original release, DualSense controller support, and a few other new features that make it the best version of the game, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is without a doubt the best way to step into the shoes of Sam Bridges, at least for those that haven’t seen Kojima’s vision of a ruined America. What Kojima Productions brings to the PlayStation 5 are performance and additions that make the experience play better than ever, although what’s actually new to the game feels lacking compared to what’s come in other definitive Sony collections. With all of the additions and enhancements seamlessly integrated into the Director's Cut, there’s little reason to consider playing the first draft of Hideo Kojima’s vision if you can get your hands on this new release.

Death Stranding is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The Director's Cut is available exclusively on PlayStation 5 at the time.