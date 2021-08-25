Death Stranding Director’s Cut Shows New Metal-Gear-Solid-Style Missions and Much More

Gamescom Opening Night Live just wrapped up, and perhaps unsurprisingly given host Geoff Keighley’s relationship with Hideo Kojima, the show was headlined by an extended look at Death Stranding Director’s Cut. The video provides a more in-depth look at new features that were hinted at before, including a race track and added options that make delivering packages much less of a hassle (your Buddy Bot can now basically do them on its own while you ride on their back).

Ultimately, what will likely get fans most exciting is a look at new missions that see Sam sneaking around a shadowy facility and choking out enemies from behind. So, yes, Kojima has just gone ahead and snuck Metal Gear Solid into Death Stranding, because why the heck not? You can check out the new Death Stranding video, below.

I’ll admit, I skipped Death Stranding the first time around, but I’m intrigued by this Director’s Cut. Are you interest too? Well, here’s an official description…

Tomorrow is in your hands. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation 5 console in the definitive Director’s Cut. In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, explore new locations with extra missions and minigames, experience an extended storyline and much more.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut hikes onto the PS5 on September 24. Those who already own the PS4 version of the game will have to pay an additional $10 to upgrade. If you’re buying the game for the first time, it’s will set you back $65.