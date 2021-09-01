Death Stranding Director’s Cut Final Trailer to Be Released Next Week, Hideo Kojima Says

The final Death Stranding Director’s Cut trailer will be shared online sometime next week, Hideo Kojima confirmed today.

The legendary game creator confirmed today on his Official Twitter profile that the final trailer for the game will probably be released in the latter half of next week.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Shows New Metal-Gear-Solid-Style Missions and Much More

Final trailer for "Death Stranding Director's Cut".

Thank you for your patience. It's already delivered, out of my hands, and I'm checking it now. It will probably be released in the latter half of next week. Please wait a little longer.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will feature additional content not found in the original PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game, such as new sneaking missions clearly inspired by the Metal Gear Solid series, additional story content, improved visuals, and more.

Tomorrow is in your hands. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation 5 console in the definitive Director’s Cut. In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, explore new locations with extra missions and minigames, experience an extended storyline and much more.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut launches on PlayStation 5 on September 24th. Learn more about the original release by checking out my review of the PC version.