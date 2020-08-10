Death Stranding August 10th PC Update Fixes Steam Input Performance Issues and More

A new Death Stranding update has gone live today on PC, introducing new fixes to the game.

The August 10th update allows users to change key assignments for the Use / Dismount actions and fixes an issue that reverted back to default select assignments upon restarting the game. The update also fixes some performance issues that occur when using Steam Input.

You can find the full Death Stranding August 10th update notes below.

Key assignments for Use/Dismount Vehicle can now be set separately to “Perform Action” and “In Vehicle”. You can now set different keys for getting on and off a vehicle.

When restarting the game after changing key assignments, some key assignments were reverted. This issue has now been fixed.

Other stability improvements and general bug fixes are included.

Fixed an issue where frame rate dropped when using Steam Input.

Death Stranding launched on PC last month, complete with additional graphics and options, like NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support. Content-wise, the PC version is almost identical to the PlayStation 4 release, featuring some additional cosmetic items inspired by Half-Life 2.

With production values that are through the roof and an extremely engaging story, Death Stranding is among Hideo Kojima's best games. The moment-to-moment gameplay, however, falls short due to its repetitiveness, and the long stretches without any real action make it difficult to recommend the game to all open-world fans. Death Stranding is something different, and only approaching it with an open mind will reveal the brilliance of its themes, its characters, and its hauntingly beautiful dystopian world.

Death Stranding is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.