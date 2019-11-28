Deal on ASUS ZenBook 14: Buy a Laptop & Get A Free smartphone!

Usually, Black Friday deals offer massive discounts, while the Black Friday deal on the ASUS ZenBook 14 doesn't offer a lower price, it does offer an ASUS ZenFone Max (M1) smartphone in Sunlight Gold. The ASUS ZenFone Max is a $299.99 value and is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8917, a Quad-Core CPU with a 1.4 GHz.

The ZenBook 14 has an Intel Core i7 - 8565U, which makes this laptop very snappy for most applications. The Intel Core i7 chip on it has 8MB of cache and a fast boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz. While this processor does come with integrated graphics, it is an Intel UHD graphics 620 which isn't as powerful as discrete graphics featured on gaming notebooks. Still, for productivity, which is the primary target for this laptop, the ASUS ZenBook 14 is fantastic with its 14 inch Full HD display and an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

This screen has an amazingly unique hinge design, and The ErgoLift hinge offers better a better typing position for you along with a much better cooling system. The ErgoLift raises the bottom of the laptop at an angle of 4.5 degrees, making the screen rotate out to 145 degrees. Pushing up the bottom allows for a much better typing position when compared to other laptops currently on the market, which can lead to less RSI (Repeated Stress Injuries).

When you buy this laptop with the current promotion, you'll get the ASUS ZenFone Max, which is powered by Qualcomm MSM8917. The Qualcomm MSM8917 offers a CPU speed of 1400 Mhz and has four cores providing an excellent phone performance. The Included iGPU for this phone is the Qualcomm Adreno 308, which offers six unified pipelines, and runs on the 28 nm processor nodes. This phone, while not a flagship model, this phone was released back in May 2018, which comes with a 5.5-inch 720 x 1440 resolution IPS display.

If you are in the market for a new laptop with Black Friday and might be considering a new phone anytime soon, then this a perfect time for you. In this deal, you are getting not only an excellent productivity laptop but also a good mid-range phone for the low price of just $899.99 or $75 a month.