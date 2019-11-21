Deal Alert: Fully Unlocked Galaxy S10 $100 Off + Free Galaxy Buds [$699 Only]

You can pick up a fully unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone with a $100 discount and get Galaxy Buds absolutely free with the deal.

Brand New Galaxy S10 $100 Off + Free Galaxy Buds is a Crazy Good Deal

Finding a great smartphone deal these days is not that hard. But when it comes to devices from companies like Samsung and Apple then things can get a little tricky. Thankfully though, the former is notorious for throwing in a deal from time to time and right now it has a very good one on its Galaxy S10 flagship.

For a limited time only, Samsung is offering a fully unlocked Galaxy S10 in Prism Black finish with a $100 discount, no strings attached. But, it is taking things further by throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds truly wireless earphones into the mix absolutely free.

The Galaxy S10 is a packed smartphone in every sense. It has an Infinity Display that melts onto the sides, features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, wireless charging with PowerShare, allowing you to charge up the Galaxy Buds wirelessly on the go and more. In short, this is a very solid deal which you won't find anywhere else. Think of it as an early Black Friday treat from Samsung.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the link below and make use of this deal today before it sells out or returns to its normal price. For $699.99, it's an absolute steal.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds - Was $817.96, now just $699.99

