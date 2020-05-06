Deal Alert: Entry Level Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 is $50 Off Right Now [$349]

Pick up a brand new iPad mini 5 tablet with 7.9-inch display for a price of just $349 today, saving $50 instantly in this limited time sale.

Apple's Smallest iPad is Seeing a Pretty Big Price Drop for a Limited Time, Save $50 Instantly and Go Home with an iPad mini for Just $349

We would be lying if we said that we don't like the iPad mini 5. It's the most portable iPad ever and packs enough performance to even replace your laptop in such a small form-factor. Starting at $399, it's somewhat justified too. But, everyone might not agree, therefore Apple has given the price a slight drop on its Amazon storefront and everyone can pick it up for just $349 for a limited time.

Just like the iPad Air 3, the iPad mini 5 features the A12 Bionic chip at its core. Even after all this time, this chip really knows how to crunch games, apps and anything you can think about. With a 7.9-inch Retina display, you have a smaller canvas that is perfect for reading books, quickly browsing through the internet, playing games without ever straining your arm. You also get a great set of cameras, too. They are ideal for FaceTime calls and scanning documents. If you want to be that guy who takes photos of everything using an iPad, you can be that guy.

You also get a Touch ID sensor for unlocking and authenticating payments. There's 10 hours of battery life so you can easily get through the day even if you are a heavy user. 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 comes as standard here as well.

This is a limited time deal and you don't have to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons. Just add the iPad mini to your cart and checkout.

Buy Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $399, now just $349

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deal: