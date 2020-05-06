You can save a whopping $280 on a renewed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone, complete with 512GB of storage and a Space Gray finish.

Grab a Renewed iPhone 11 Pro Max for Just $1,179 and Save $280 Instantly

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max need no introduction at all. They are the fastest phones around with one of the highest price tags. Thankfully, you can grab the Pro Max model right now for a low price of just $1,179 if you take a quick look into the renewed section of Amazon. That represents a saving of $280.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a large 6.5-inch display which Apple calls the Super Retina XDR, thanks to its insanely high peak brightness of 1,200 nits and amazing HDR capabilities. With an A13 Bionic chip under the hood, this phone screams its way through everything without ever breaking a sweat. The three camera system at the back ensures that you have the right perspective captured given the situation. There's 4K video recording at 60 frames-per-second as well, if you are looking to use this device to capture cinematic stuff. And why wouldn't you? After all, this device features 512GB of storage which is the highest in any iPhone available from Apple.

A renewed device ships with at least 80% of battery health remaining and comes with generic but a certified Lightning cable and charger. Given the iPhone 11 Pro Max is just 6 months old, therefore you don't have to worry about battery related that much here. And since you get a 90-day Amazon guarantee with this device, you can rest easy with your purchase.

This smartphone is fully unlocked and can be used on any carrier of your choice, complete with 4G LTE and whatnot.

