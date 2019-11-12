Deal Alert: SanDisk 512GB microSD Card is $20 Off

You can bag a 512GB microSD card from SanDisk for a price of just $79.99. That's $20 off its usual asking price of $100.

Expand Your Phone or Camera's Storage by a Huge Margin Thanks to Sale on SanDisk's 512GB microSD Card

We usually end up paying a $100 premium when we decide to double on the storage of the device we are buying. So when you take a look at the microSD card market, you immediately realize that you can expand the the storage up to 5 times by spending less than a 100 bucks.

Thanks to SanDisk, you can spend even less money on big storage. For a limited time only, you can grab yourself a 512GB microSD from SanDisk with a $20 discount, bringing the price down to a far reasonable $79.99.

This memory card comes with an adapter, allowing you to use it in any device you may like, even a DSLR that accepts only SD cards. Furthermore, this camera is perfect for Android smartphones and tablets, thanks to its 100MB/s rating on the read end. This also means that you can record up to 1080p video in crystal clear quality without any sort of slowdown.

Since this is a SanDisk product therefore you can expect a lot of durability. This means that even if you are using this card in something like a dash cam, it will handle the load and heat like a champ. In other words, it will never ever give up on you.

If you are interested in this deal, just head over to the link below for more details.

Buy SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Was $100, now just $79.99